AJ Styles to defend the WWE Championship against John Cena at the Royal Rumble PPV on January 29

During tonight’s 12/27 WWE Smackdown Live from Chicago, AJ Styles successfully retained the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

Earlier in the night, John Cena made his return in his first appearance on WWE television since October stating he planned to challenge the winner of the main event at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV for the WWE Championship.

With Styles retaining the title, WWE made it official for the Royal Rumble on January 29 in San Antonio as Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Cena inside the Alamodome in a little over four weeks.

