12/26 WWE RAW Ratings: Overall viewers down from last week featuring Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens main event

This week’s 12/26 WWE RAW drew an average of 2.86 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.94 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 5, No. 6 and No. 8 overall for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

Monday Night Football on ESPN dominated the night with 18.61 million viewers.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 2.974 million viewers (down from 3.062 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.878 million viewers (down from 2.971 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.715 million viewers (down from 2.834 million viewers).

RAW, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship, averaged a 1.01 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is down from last week’s show that averaged a 1.04 rating overall.