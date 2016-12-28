Preview for tonight’s 12/28 WWE NXT: Special two-hour edition from Japan, Nakamura vs. Joe for NXT Title

WWE will present a special two-hour edition of NXT tonight on the WWE Network from Japan beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).
Don’t miss a special 2-HOUR edition of @WWENXT spotlighting #NXTOsaka next Wednesday at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/uiMrScimZQ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xZuq9DvOKb
— WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2016
The following matches are scheduled for the show:
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship)
* Asuka vs. Nia Jax (NXT Women’s Championship)
* #DIY vs. Tajiri and Akira Tozawa (NXT Tag Team Championships)
* Liv Morgan and Aliyah vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Wrestleview.com will have a full NXT report later tonight.