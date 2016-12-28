Preview for tonight’s 12/28 WWE NXT: Special two-hour edition from Japan, Nakamura vs. Joe for NXT Title

WWE will present a special two-hour edition of NXT tonight on the WWE Network from Japan beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

The following matches are scheduled for the show:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship)

* Asuka vs. Nia Jax (NXT Women’s Championship)

* #DIY vs. Tajiri and Akira Tozawa (NXT Tag Team Championships)

* Liv Morgan and Aliyah vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Wrestleview.com will have a full NXT report later tonight.