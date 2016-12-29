12/27 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Overall viewers way up, Smackdown draws bigger audience than RAW

This week’s 12/27 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.89 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.36 million viewers. Smackdown Live came in at No. 3 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

Not only did the show see a big increase in viewers from last week, but viewers were up slightly from this week’s RAW that drew 2.86 million viewers.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin in a triple threat for the WWE Championship, averaged a 0.94 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.10 rating.