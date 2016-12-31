Brock Lesnar returning to RAW on January 16, WWE looks at new signee, top 25 WWE matches of 2016

Brock Lesnar returning to RAW on January 16

WWE.com is advertising Brock Lesnar for the upcoming Monday Night RAW taping on January 16, 2017 from Little Rock, Arkansas at the Verizon Arena.

WWE looks at new signee

WWE has posted a video looking at new signee Tommy End at the Performance Center.

Top 25 WWE matches of 2016

WWE.com has posted a list of the top 25 matches of 2016. Rounding out the top five includes The Revival vs. #DIY at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks from RAW on July 25, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens from WWE Battleground and Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander from the WWE Cruiserweight Classic episode airing August 10.