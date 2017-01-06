Roman Reigns to defend the WWE US Championship against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho on RAW this Monday

By
Jason Namako
-
1

WWE announced on Friday that Roman Reigns will be defending the WWE United States Championship against WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicap match on this Monday’s 1/9 WWE RAW live from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Also set for the show this Monday night (January 9) is appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • David Wells

    So, I’m expecting Jericho to win the US title here!