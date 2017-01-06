WWE announces the full list of participants set for the 16-man WWE UK Championship Tournament next week

WWE announced on Friday the full list of the participants that will be in the 16-man, 2-day tournament airing live on WWE Network next weekend in Blackpool, England to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.
Meet the 16 competitors for the @WWEUKCT LIVE Jan. 14-15 on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/QSWa6RXvXM #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/hpnXKvZ7AP
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 6, 2017
WWE UK Championship Tournament Names:
* Mark Andrews
* Danny Burch
* Trent Seven
* H.C. Dyer
* Pete Dunne
* Wolfgang
* Jordan Devlin
* Sam Gradwell
* Tyler Bate
* James Drake
* Tucker
* Tyson T-Bone
* Joesph Conners
* Dan Moloney
* Roy Johnson
* Saxon Huxley
The WWE UK Championship tournament will air on live on the WWE Network on January 14 and January 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 CT) each day.