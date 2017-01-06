WWE announces the full list of participants set for the 16-man WWE UK Championship Tournament next week

WWE announced on Friday the full list of the participants that will be in the 16-man, 2-day tournament airing live on WWE Network next weekend in Blackpool, England to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

WWE UK Championship Tournament Names:

* Mark Andrews

* Danny Burch

* Trent Seven

* H.C. Dyer

* Pete Dunne

* Wolfgang

* Jordan Devlin

* Sam Gradwell

* Tyler Bate

* James Drake

* Tucker

* Tyson T-Bone

* Joesph Conners

* Dan Moloney

* Roy Johnson

* Saxon Huxley

The WWE UK Championship tournament will air on live on the WWE Network on January 14 and January 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 CT) each day.