1/9 WWE RAW Ratings: Overall viewers are down featuring returns of Undertaker, HBK and handicap main event

This week’s 1/9 WWE RAW drew an average of 2.91 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.05 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 overall for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

The College Football Playoff Championship dominated the night on cable drawing 24.39 million viewers on ESPN last night.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.014 (down slightly from 3.042 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.019 (down from 3.159 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.689 (down from 2.939 million viewers)

RAW, headlined Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicap match for the WWE United States Championship, averaged a 0.97 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is down from week’s 1.09 rating.