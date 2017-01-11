Vince McMahon spotted on crutches, The Undertaker’s return in slow-motion, WrestleMania 34 announcement

Vince McMahon spotted on crutches

Billy Nungesser, Lt. Governor of Louisiana, posted the following photos on his Twitter account from the WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans on Tuesday. One of the photos features WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on crutches. While not many details are known, PWInsider.com reports McMahon recently underwent surgery.

Excited to announce and welcome Wrestlemania 34 back to New Orleans in 2018!#WrestlemaniaNOLA #onlylouisiana pic.twitter.com/QItSvPbTQs — Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) January 10, 2017

The Undertaker’s return in slow-motion

WWE has uploaded a slow-motion video of The Undertaker’s return on RAW this week.

WrestleMania 34 announcement

WWE’s WrestleMania 34 announcement for New Orleans in April 2018.