Vince McMahon spotted on crutches, The Undertaker’s return in slow-motion, WrestleMania 34 announcement

By
Adam Martin
-
5

Vince McMahon spotted on crutches

Billy Nungesser, Lt. Governor of Louisiana, posted the following photos on his Twitter account from the WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans on Tuesday. One of the photos features WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on crutches. While not many details are known, PWInsider.com reports McMahon recently underwent surgery.

The Undertaker’s return in slow-motion

WWE has uploaded a slow-motion video of The Undertaker’s return on RAW this week.

WrestleMania 34 announcement

WWE’s WrestleMania 34 announcement for New Orleans in April 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Glenn Wolf

    He takes so long to get in the ring i usually think he’s on slow motion anyway.

  • Al79

    You said it before I could! Honestly, it’s pretty annoying watching the Undertaker’s entrance after you’ve seen it 100 times. I think WWE just uses it now to take up a good 10 minutes of their 4 hour PPVs.

  • Al79

    Andre could have beaten Taker to the ring in 1990.

  • IKILLU

    I Can Watch The Undertaker’s Entrance & Promos Unlimited Times & It Will Never Get Boring Or Annoying Plus His Theme Music Only Works Best Walking Slow

  • IKILLU

    His Entrance Is Only 3:08