New names set for Royal Rumble match, Swann to defend Cruiserweight Championship, Smackdown title match

New names set for Royal Rumble match

Following this week’s 1/10 WWE Smackdown Live from Baton Rouge, here is the updated list of names now confirmed for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match on January 29 which will now include WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and The Miz.

* The Undertaker

* Goldberg

* Brock Lesnar

* Dean Ambrose

* The Miz

* Seth Rollins

* Big E

* Xavier Woods

* Kofi Kingston

* Braun Strowman

* Chris Jericho

* Baron Corbin

* Dolph Ziggler

Swann to defend Cruiserweight Championship

During the 1/10 edition of WWE 205 Live this week, WWE officially setup Rich Swann defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Neville at the Royal Rumble PPV on January 29. You can check out a clip below courtesy of WWE.

Smackdown title match

WWE announced on Tuesday night during Smackdown Live that Alexa Bliss will be defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch next week in a steel cage airing live from Memphis.