Triple H addresses any WWE interest in Kenny Omega, Vince McMahon says he has no plans of slowing down

Triple H addresses any WWE interest in Kenny Omega

Nicolas Atkin of ESPN.com is featuring an interview with WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque where he was asked about any interest from WWE regarding Kenny Omega, who just headlined New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 that received rave reviews.

“As far as a Kenny Omega goes, I’m just interested in talent, period. If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they wanna come work for us and they’re very talented, then I’m interested in talking to them, and that’s across the board. To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent — Am I interested in them? — the fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I’m interested.”

Vince McMahon says he has no plans of slowing down

Gene Guillot of NOLA.com is featuring an interview with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon where he makes it clear he has no plans of slowing down at 71 years of age.