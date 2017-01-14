Jerry Lawler reveals he will appear on Smackdown Live this Tuesday in Memphis to host King’s Court segment

By
Adam Martin
-
11

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed on Twitter that he will be appearing on Smackdown Live this Tuesday night (January 17) from Memphis to host a King’s Court segment. It was not revealed who would be part of the segment as of yet.

Already announced for Smackdown Live is Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

  • unknown

    My guess it will involve Styles and Cena or Miz and Ambrose.

  • Wayne Martin

    could be the Wyatts splitting

  • CenaLife

    Is that bobby the brain int he picture at the boattom

  • Brian Clementson

    Lawler is actually entertaining and realistic.. I remember when he had this back in the day as well. Should be decent since the pulled him away from the preshows ect.

  • J™

    Good!
    He’s funny and I miss his commentary

  • TheCyberZon

    As do we all.

  • TheCyberZon

    Long Live The King!!!

  • John

    No.

  • unknown

    That too.

  • Cameron Huff

    Last time he did King’s Court (to my knowledge) it was in 1994. I’m curious as to who his guest is. And what is it what Smackdown having these talk shows?

  • Steven Herrera

    Returning? When was it ever on smackdown live to begin with?