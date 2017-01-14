Jerry Lawler reveals he will appear on Smackdown Live this Tuesday in Memphis to host King’s Court segment

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed on Twitter that he will be appearing on Smackdown Live this Tuesday night (January 17) from Memphis to host a King’s Court segment. It was not revealed who would be part of the segment as of yet.

I’m excited about the return of the King’s Court to #SmackDownLive this Tuesday night from my hometown of Memphis, TN…Don’t miss it!!! pic.twitter.com/vJa2mRodr8 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 14, 2017

Already announced for Smackdown Live is Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.