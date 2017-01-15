Triple H talks bringing more live WWE PPV to the UK, William Regal says his days of wrestling in the ring are over

Inside The Ropes passed along these interviews with WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque and William Regal following day one of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament during a press conference with media in Blackpool.

Triple H talks bringing more live WWE PPV to the UK

We asked Triple H about the chances of a UK PPV following this weekend’s events and he had this to say:

“I think that is a goal of WWE to be here in that way. It’s a very difficult process with PPV schedules and coming to the UK or globally to perform live with a live TV component, following that up with RAW and SmackDown. It’s a massive undertaking, trying to co-ordinate all that. There were 5 shows goin on tonight under WWE. We have somewhere between 18 to 21 trailer trucks that come to our events, it’s tough to get them over the ocean. Is it a goal? Yes and I think tonight was one step closer to that goal becoming a reality.”

William Regal says his days of wrestling in the ring are over

We then asked William Regal if after the confrontation with Pete Dunne if there’s any chance of him stepping into the ring with the Bruiserweight:

“No, no. My days are long gone. No, no, no. All I ever wanted to be was a wrestler at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and anything after that was a bonus. Then after that I decided I wanted a twenty year career, then when I got to 20, I thought I’d see if I could do another few and I ended up with a 30 year career, which is more than 95% of people who ever come into our industry. I’m done.”

