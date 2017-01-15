WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passes away on Sunday at the age of 73, Tamina and The Rock comment

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passed away on Sunday at the age of 73 after a long battle with stomach cancer as first reported by PWInsider.com.

Snuka had recently had all homicide charges against him dropped back on January 3 in the murder trial for the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino in Allentown, Pennsylvania due to the court feeling that Snuka was mentally unfit to stand trial.

Snuka’s daughter, WWE Superstar Tamina (Sarona) Snuka, posted the following on Instagram on Sunday about her father’s passing:

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also issued the following tweet.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

WWE has yet to issue an official statement as of Sunday afternoon. WWE’s official Twitter account only retweeted comments by Tamina, The Rock and Jim Ross as of this writing.

On behalf of the staff at Wrestleview.com, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Snuka during this very hard time.