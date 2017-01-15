WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passes away on Sunday at the age of 73, Tamina and The Rock comment

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passed away on Sunday at the age of 73 after a long battle with stomach cancer as first reported by PWInsider.com.

Snuka had recently had all homicide charges against him dropped back on January 3 in the murder trial for the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino in Allentown, Pennsylvania due to the court feeling that Snuka was mentally unfit to stand trial.

Snuka’s daughter, WWE Superstar Tamina (Sarona) Snuka, posted the following on Instagram on Sunday about her father’s passing:

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also issued the following tweet.

WWE has yet to issue an official statement as of Sunday afternoon. WWE’s official Twitter account only retweeted comments by Tamina, The Rock and Jim Ross as of this writing.

On behalf of the staff at Wrestleview.com, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Snuka during this very hard time.

  • Cameron Huff

    DAMN!

  • Cameron Huff

    Even if you didn’t like Jimmy Snuka for what he did to his girlfriend back in 1983 (which is understandable) you still can’t help but feel sorry for his relatives and kids.

  • unknown

    Let us see WWE will handle his passing tomorrow on RAW.

  • It will be ignored. He wasn’t cleared of the charges they dismissed because he couldn’t stand trail

  • And watch fools get all pissy when WWE doesn’t honor him. See as they ignore the fact he was not cleared of killing that woman the judge said “He can’t trail.”

  • Al79

    What’s odd is according to old reports from around the time of Argentino’s death, Vince was the one who was the mouthpiece for Snuka, essentially protecting his employee.

  • Amon Bluezchyld

    He was cleared of the charges the other day

  • NJ Louch

    Playing devil’s advocate: Innocent until proven guilty…

  • He was not cleared they were dismissed since he could not take part in a trail due his health

  • FadingCaptain

    Spelling Nazi here..it’s TRIAL. I would not have said anything..but you posted three times.