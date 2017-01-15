WWE issues statement on the passing of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka on Sunday after severing ties back in 2015

WWE.com issued the following statement on Sunday evening after news went public that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka had passed away at the age of 73.

It should be noted that WWE officially severed all ties with Snuka back in September 2015 after he was charged with third degree murder and involuntary manslaughter over the 1983 death of this then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino.

WWE had initially only retweeted comments by The Rock, Tamina Snuka and Jim Ross when news broke of Snuka’s passing. Since then Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Mick Foley and other members of the company have tweeted out comments about his passing.

You can check out WWE’s full statement below.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away. Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. WWE extends its condolences to Snuka’s family, friends and fans.”