1/16 WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar makes his first appearance since Survivor Series before the Royal Rumble

WWE RAW is live tonight from Little Rock, Arkansas.

WWE RAW Preview

Advertised for the show is the return of Brock Lesnar to RAW in what will be his first WWE television appearance since losing to Goldberg at the Survivor Series PPV in November.

WWE is also hyping the fallout from last week with Chris Jericho becoming the new WWE United States Champion and more possible entrants for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match.

