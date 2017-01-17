Darren Young and Yoshihiro Taijiri both out of action with injuries, Young hurts arm and Tajiri suffers knee injury

Darren Young and Yoshihiro Taijiri have both gone down with injuries in the last week.

Young suffered an arm injury during the Main Event tapings on Monday night in a match against Epico after taking a bad bump on the apron. The match was quickly stopped and Young was helped to the back.

Taijiri, as reported by WWE.com, suffered a knee injury during the NXT TV tapings on January 5 where he teamed with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a dark match.

It is unknown how long both will be out of action.