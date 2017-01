WWE.com announced on Tuesday that Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon will be opening the broadcast tonight in Memphis with “very big news.”

Also set for tonight is WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler bringing back the King’s Court segment with guest Dolph Ziggler and Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.