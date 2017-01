During tonight’s 1/17 WWE Smackdown Live in Memphis, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced that the WWE Championship would be defended inside an Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 12 in Phoenix.

Six men will be involved in the match during the Smackdown-only PPV, although those involved in the main event have yet to be revealed.

You can check out the segment below from Smackdown Live below courtesy of WWE.