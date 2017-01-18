Updated list of names set for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match, current card for San Antonio on January 29

Following RAW and Smackdown Live this week, here is the updated list of names set for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match on January 29 in San Antonio inside the Alamodome.
30 Man Royal Rumble match
* The Undertaker
* Goldberg
* Brock Lesnar
* Dean Ambrose
* The Miz
* Seth Rollins
* Dolph Ziggler
* Big E
* Xavier Woods
* Kofi Kingston
* Bray Wyatt
* Randy Orton
* Luke Harper
* Braun Strowman
* Chris Jericho
* Baron Corbin
* Cesaro
* Sheamus
The following matches are also set for the card in two weeks.
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
WWE Universal Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of the Royal Rumble in two weeks on January 29 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).