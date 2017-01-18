Updated list of names set for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match, current card for San Antonio on January 29

By
Adam Martin
-
9

Following RAW and Smackdown Live this week, here is the updated list of names set for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match on January 29 in San Antonio inside the Alamodome.

30 Man Royal Rumble match

* The Undertaker
* Goldberg
* Brock Lesnar
* Dean Ambrose
* The Miz
* Seth Rollins
* Dolph Ziggler
* Big E
* Xavier Woods
* Kofi Kingston
* Bray Wyatt
* Randy Orton
* Luke Harper
* Braun Strowman
* Chris Jericho
* Baron Corbin
* Cesaro
* Sheamus

The following matches are also set for the card in two weeks.

WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of the Royal Rumble in two weeks on January 29 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).

  • Jeremy King

    CESARO WINS OR WE RIOT!!!!

  • Michael Gilstrap

    im really hoping for a returning finn balor to win the rumble

  • Steven Herrera

    This is turning out to be the most star studded Royal Rumble since 1992!

  • Lucas Puryear

    As long as in 20 years, half the poster isn’t dead, that would be great.

  • Steven Herrera

    Yeah it’s always creepy going on the network and watching old shows and realizing that half the card has passed away. The biggest examples of this are going back and watching wrestlemania 7 and the main event from in your house: Canadian stampede from 1997.

  • Al79

    The main event of WM 7 was awful.

  • Steven Herrera

    Worse than the main event of WM 32?

  • Al79

    Roman Reigns may be average at best, but he’s a lot better than Sgt. Slaughter.

  • Drakman

    I don’t know if he’ll win, but I suspect he’ll show up for it at least.