Updated list of names set for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match, current card for San Antonio on January 29

Following RAW and Smackdown Live this week, here is the updated list of names set for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match on January 29 in San Antonio inside the Alamodome.

30 Man Royal Rumble match

* The Undertaker

* Goldberg

* Brock Lesnar

* Dean Ambrose

* The Miz

* Seth Rollins

* Dolph Ziggler

* Big E

* Xavier Woods

* Kofi Kingston

* Bray Wyatt

* Randy Orton

* Luke Harper

* Braun Strowman

* Chris Jericho

* Baron Corbin

* Cesaro

* Sheamus

The following matches are also set for the card in two weeks.

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of the Royal Rumble in two weeks on January 29 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).