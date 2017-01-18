1/16 WWE RAW Ratings: Big increase in overall viewers this week featuring Lesnar, six man tag main event

This week’s 1/16 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.27 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.91 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 overall for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

NBA Basketball coverage on ESPN won the night with 4.52 million viewers.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.519 (up from 3.014 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.221 (up from 3.019 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.074 (up from 2.689 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman in a six man tag team match, averaged a 1.14 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is up from last week’s 0.97 rating.