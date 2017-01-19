1/17 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers up for Steel Cage main event, WWE wins the night on cable

This week’s 1/17 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.65 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.533 million viewers. Smackdown Live was the top rated show on cable on Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, averaged a 0.90 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.85 rating.

