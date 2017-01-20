Kurt Angle reveals who called him and asked him to be part of the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame this year

WWE.com has posted a video clip of Kurt Angle on ESPN SportsCenter this week with Jonathan Coachman discussing the news that he has been revealed as the headliner and the first announced inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

During the interview, Angle reveals that WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque was the one who called him to give him the news about the induction.

Angle did note he regrets not getting to perform in WWE the last 10 years and wasn’t planning on retiring just yet at the age of 48.