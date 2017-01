WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon posted this photo on Instagram with her husband and WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque at the inauguration of President (and WWE Hall of Famer) Donald J. Trump on Friday afternoon in Washington, DC.

Her mother, former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, was officially nominated to serve as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration under the Trump cabinet.

As reported earlier, the McMahon’s donated an estimated $7 million to Trump’s campaign.

