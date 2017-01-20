Upcoming WWE Schedule (1/20-1/26): NXT tour of Florida and Texas, TV tapings in Ohio and all live events

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from January 20 to January 26, 2017.

Upcoming WWE Schedule:

* 1/20 WWE live event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

* 1/20 WWE live event in Binghamton, New York.

* 1/20 NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida.

* 1/21 WWE live event in Dayton, Ohio.

* 1/21 WWE live event in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

* 1/21 WWE live event in Fort Pierce, Florida.

* 1/22 WWE live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

* 1/22 WWE live event in Canton, Ohio.

* 1/23 WWE Monday Night RAW taping live in Cleveland, Ohio.

* 1/23 WWE live event in Saginaw, Michigan.

* 1/24 WWE Smackdown Live taping in Toledo, Ohio.

* 1/26 NXT live event in Houston, Texas.

Attending any of these live events? Wrestleview.com is looking for reports!

Send all live reports to: adammartin@wrestleview.com.