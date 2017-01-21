Dave Bautista (Batista) fires back at comment that his last run with WWE in 2014 was a “complete waste”

By
Adam Martin
-
2

Dave Bautista aka former WWE star Batista took to Twitter to respond to a tweet sent his way referring to his last run with WWE as a “complete waste.”

Batista, who will star in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” this May, seemed to take exception to the tweet that has since been deleted.

You can view his response below.

  • Johnm

    He makes a fair point

  • Levon Hughey

    How come we can’t see the initial tweet that was sent to Batista?