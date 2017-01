WWE RAW is live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE RAW Preview

Advertised for the show on the USA Network is the return of Goldberg in what will be the go-home episode of RAW before the Royal Rumble PPV this Sunday night in San Antonio.

WWE is also teasing more entrants may be announced for the Royal Rumble match.

