Paige reveals she is undergoing physical therapy, Xavier Woods talks New Day, Rusev and Lana in Cleveland

Paige reveals she is undergoing physical therapy

WWE star Paige, who has been out of action since last June, tweeted on Monday that she is currently undergoing physical therapy after undergoing surgery on her neck recently.

Physical therapy started today. He already said I was stronger than I should be at this point. Feeling great! 💪🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2017

Xavier Woods talks New Day

Brian Fritz of Sporting News passed along this interview with WWE star Xavier Woods talking about The New Day breaking the tag team record in WWE.

Rusev and Lana in Cleveland

Stephen Parsons passed along this clip of WWE stars Rusev and Lana on Cleveland 19 News on Monday morning promote RAW tonight.