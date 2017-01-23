WWE RAW Tag Team Championship rematch announced for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show this Sunday night

During tonight’s 1/23 WWE RAW from Cleveland, WWE officially announced that Sheamus and Cesaro would defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships in a rematch from last week’s RAW during the Royal Rumble Kickoff this Sunday night in San Antonio.
The Royal Rumble Kickoff begins at a special start time of 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT).
THIS SUNDAY: TWO refs decide the #RAW #TagTeamTitles match on #RoyalRumble Kickoff! @WWECesaro @WWESheamus @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/X4lFkOdYty
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017