John Cena to host 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, WWE shoots angle before Smackdown Live tonight

John Cena to host 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Nickelodeon has posted a video on YouTube officially revealing WWE star John Cena as the host of the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards airing March 11.
WWE shoots angle before Smackdown Live tonight
WWE posted a video showing Natayla attacking Nikki Bella before Smackdown tonight.
EXCLUSIVE: @NatbyNature was extremely quick to stir things up upon Nikki @BellaTwins‘ arrival at @Huntington_Ctr for #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/PzlfbNkqOl
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017