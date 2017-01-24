John Cena to host 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, WWE shoots angle before Smackdown Live tonight

By
Adam Martin
-
0

John Cena to host 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon has posted a video on YouTube officially revealing WWE star John Cena as the host of the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards airing March 11.

WWE shoots angle before Smackdown Live tonight

WWE posted a video showing Natayla attacking Nikki Bella before Smackdown tonight.

