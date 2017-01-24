Linda McMahon takes part in Senate hearing on Tuesday, Triple H gets shout out from Sen. Corey Booker

The Chicago Tribune is featuring an article about former WWE CEO Linda McMahon taking part in a Senate hearing as part of her nomination for the Small Business Administration as part of President Donald J. Trump’s cabinet on Tuesday.

McMahon touted her role with WWE in building the “business from scratch” and transforming it into a global enterprise with more than 800 employees. She noted she plans to reduce duplicative programs, a concept also discussed by former President Obama.

It should be noted that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque were also in attendance at the hearing on Tuesday. Sen. Corey Booker gave both Triple H and Stephanie a shout out in a video you can view below.