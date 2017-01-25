WWE reporting Q4 2016 earning results on February 9, New name set for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show panel

WWE reporting Q4 2016 results on February 9

WWE issued the following on Wednesday:

WWE® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Thursday, February 9, 2017, before the opening of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and the Company’s Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George Barrios, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at ir.corporate.wwe.com. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 913-489-5104 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 5141090). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 9, 2017 at ir.corporate.wwe.com. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.

New name set for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show panel

WWE announced on on Wednesday that DJ Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97 FM in New York City will be on the panel for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show this Sunday on WWE Network, joining WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Jerry “The King” Lawler.

“The action begins with the Kickoff at 5 ET/2 PT. Featuring exclusive pre-show analysis from Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler, special guest panelist and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, as well as radio DJ and WWE superfan Peter Rosenberg, the Kickoff airs live on the award-winning WWE Network and streams for free on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.”

Rosenberg had previously been part of the WWE panel during the TLC Kickoff show.