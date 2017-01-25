1/24 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Overall viewers see a drop this week featuring Ambrose vs. Miz main event

This week’s 1/24 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.56 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.65 million viewers. Smackdown Live came in at No. 3 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz in a Lumberjack match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, averaged a 0.86 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.90 rating.