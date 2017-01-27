1/25 Total Divas viewership, Royal Rumble match moved to Kickoff show, WWE Champions mobile game released

1/25 Total Divas viewership

The 1/25 season six mid-season finale episode of Total Divas on the E! Network drew 696,000 viewers on Wednesday night according to Showbuzzdaily.com. This number was up from last week’s episode that did 580,000 viewers.

Royal Rumble match moved to Kickoff show

WWE has announced that six woman tag team match featuring Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella scheduled for the Royal Rumble PPV this Sunday has been moved to the Kickoff show.

WWE Champions mobile game released

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday announcing the release of the new “WWE Champions” mobile game for the iOS and Android:

Scopely and WWE® Launch WWE Champions on Mobile Devices

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scopely, the leading touchscreen entertainment network, and global entertainment company WWE have launched WWE Champions, the fast paced puzzle RPG, which is now available as a free download on iOS and Android devices.

“Together with WWE, we have built a mobile experience that captures the intensity and personality of the world of WWE spanning generations of Superstars and Legends”

In the game, players build up their fantasy roster across generations of WWE Superstars and Legends to face off in the ring. WWE fans can customize their individual dream team of champions, ranging from 100 different Superstars and Legends spanning 40 years of WWE history, upgrade their skills and special abilities and ultimately customize their signature finishing moves.”

WWE Champions brings together WWE fans across mobile devices to battle for reputation, power and bragging rights in 1-on-1 and tag team matches. The action changes daily in WWE Champions, with weekly bouts that recreate Raw and SmackDown battles, monthly pay-per-view events, and the ability to recruit up-and-coming Superstars.

“WWE is constantly looking for new ways to engage our passionate fan base,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “Scopely’s roster of successful and authentic branded game experiences made them the perfect partner to help bring in new WWE fans by creating a mobile experience that will appeal to consumers around the world.”

WWE Champions joins Scopely’s Hall of Fame of mobile games based on beloved entertainment brands. Scopely’s The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, YAHTZEE With Buddies and Wheel of Fortune Free Play continue to rank in the Top Games charts on both iOS and Android.

WWE Champions is available to download for free on iOS and Android here: http://bit.ly/2k0ED3S