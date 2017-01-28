Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode headlines tonight’s 1/28 NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special on WWE Network

Shinsuke Nakamura defending the NXT Championship against Bobby Roode will headline tonight’s 1/28 NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special live tonight on WWE Network.

Here is the card for tonight’s live special beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

NXT Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Match

Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce

NXT Tag Team Championships Match

#DIY (c’s) vs. The Authors of Pain

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) with brief updates on Twitter via @wrestleview.