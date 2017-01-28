Kurt Angle pulled from WrestleCon during WrestleMania 33 weekend, Former Tough Enough star requests his release

Kurt Angle pulled from WrestleCon during WrestleMania 33 weekend

Wrestlecon announced that Kurt Angle has been pulled from making appearances for all events during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. Angle had been announced prior to WWE revealing that Angle would be part of the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Former Tough Enough star requests his release

Mada Abdelhamid, who was part of the “Tough Enough” cast in 2015, posted the following on Twitter noting that he officially requested his release from WWE.