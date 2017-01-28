NXT taping TV before TakeOver special in San Antonio, Corey Graves and Becky Lynch talk the Royal Rumble on Sunday

NXT taping TV before TakeOver special in San Antonio

WWE will be taping one week of NXT television for the WWE Network before tonight’s NXT TakeOver special in San Antonio according to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

Corey Graves and Becky Lynch talk the Royal Rumble on Sunday

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.com passed along an interview with WWE commentator Corey Graves where he gave his prediction for the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

“You can’t bet against Brock Lesnar, and I’m not going to make it a habit. I was as shocked as anybody at Survivor Series, what Goldberg did, but Lesnar to me? He’s money, man. I love everything about him.”

The KiddChris Show passed along an interview with WWE star Becky Lynch discussing the Royal Rumble this Sunday including giving predictions.