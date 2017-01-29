Preview for tonight’s 1/29 WWE Royal Rumble featuring 30 Man Royal Rumble match, championship matches

The 2017 30 Man Royal Rumble match will headline tonight’s 1/28 WWE Royal Rumble PPV live from San Antonio, Texas inside the Alamodome on WWE Network.

Here is the card for tonight’s Royal Rumble beginning at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT) with the Kickoff show beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT).

30 Man Royal Rumble Match

The following names are confirmed with 8 spots open.

The Undertaker

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big Show

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Sami Zayn

Dolph Ziggler

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

Baron Corbin

Cesaro

Sheamus

Big Cass

Rusev

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship – No DQ Match

Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

Kickoff Show:

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble tonight beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT) with brief updates on Twitter via @wrestleview.