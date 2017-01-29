Preview for tonight’s 1/29 WWE Royal Rumble featuring 30 Man Royal Rumble match, championship matches

The 2017 30 Man Royal Rumble match will headline tonight’s 1/28 WWE Royal Rumble PPV live from San Antonio, Texas inside the Alamodome on WWE Network.
Here is the card for tonight’s Royal Rumble beginning at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT) with the Kickoff show beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT).
30 Man Royal Rumble Match
The following names are confirmed with 8 spots open.
The Undertaker
Goldberg
Brock Lesnar
Big Show
Dean Ambrose
The Miz
Sami Zayn
Dolph Ziggler
Big E
Xavier Woods
Kofi Kingston
Bray Wyatt
Randy Orton
Luke Harper
Mojo Rawley
Braun Strowman
Chris Jericho
Baron Corbin
Cesaro
Sheamus
Big Cass
Rusev
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
WWE Universal Championship – No DQ Match
Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville
Kickoff Show:
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match
Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya
