Post-NXT TakeOver videos including Triple H on Facebook Live, Ric Flair podcast returns with ESPN personality

Post-NXT TakeOver videos including Triple H on Facebook Live

WWE has posted a series of video clips following last night’s 1/28 NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special including a clip from a Facebook Live with Triple H.

Ric Flair podcast returns with ESPN personality

Former ESPN personality and now MLB Network and NHL Network host Robert Flores tweeted out that he would be teaming up with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair as part of a new weekly podcast. Flores is a long-time pro wrestling fan. This news comes just a few weeks after it was revealed Flair would be ending his previous podcast with the MLW Network.