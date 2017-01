WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Results

January 29, 2017

San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show begins at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT).

The following matches are advertised for the show tonight.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya