Post-Royal Rumble videos, cart drives talents to ring for Royal Rumble match

Post-Royal Rumble videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s Royal Rumble PPV.

Cart used to drive talents to ring for Royal Rumble match

Photo has surfaced from last night’s Royal Rumble PPV of several of the big-man wrestlers that competed in the Royal Rumble match being driven to the ring on a cart for their entrance due to the very long ramp-way that was featured for the show.

It was noted that the wrestlers would make their entrance on camera, then off-camera as viewers went back to the action in the ring, that the wrestlers would then be driven to the ring on the cart before being shown again once they made it to ringside.