Axxess Pre-Sale Password, HHH Comments on Dillinger, NXT Dates

NXT Live Events

Triple H announced via Twitter the upcoming NXT live dates. March 2nd in Columbus, March 3rd in Cleveland and March 4th in Youngstown, Ohio. Tickets go on sale this coming Friday, February 4th.

HHH Comments on Tye Dillinger

Triple H also commented on the number 10 entrant into the Royal Rumble, Tye Dillinger. “The number 10 spot wasn’t gifted or given … it was earned. And it was awesome. @WWEDillinger #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT”

Axxess Pre-sale Password

Wrestlemania Axxess pre-sale password is TWEETME.