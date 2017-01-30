Brock Lesnar challenges Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania 33

During tonight’s 1/30 WWE RAW from Laredo, Paul Heyman issued a challenge to Goldberg – on behalf of his client Brock Lesnar – for a match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.
Goldberg tweeted he will be at RAW next week in Portland to address the challenge.
I’ll be at @WWE #RAW NEXT MONDAY! @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle want an answer to the #Wrestlemania … https://t.co/rAeyUIPW2C
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 31, 2017
You can view a clip of the challenge below courtesy of WWE.
THE CHALLENGE HAS BEEN MADE! Will @Goldberg accept #OneFinalTime vs. @BrockLesnar at @WWE @WrestleMania in 62 days? #RAW pic.twitter.com/rsl6VOdYAR
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017