1/30 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers see big increase after Rumble

This week’s 1/30 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.62 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by TVbythenumbers.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.29 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic, winning the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.628 (up from 3.309 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.643 (up from 3.457 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.574 (up from 3.111 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by a confrontation between Triple H and Seth Rollins featuring the debut of Samoa Joe, averaged a 1.37 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 1.20 rating.