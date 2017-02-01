WWE Championship main event and more set for Elimination Chamber

Following last night’s 1/31 WWE Smackdown Live from Corpus Christi, the main event for the WWE Championship and more matches were announced for the upcoming Smackdown-only Elimination Chamber PPV on February 12 in Phoenix, Arizona.
John Cena will defend the WWE Championship in the main event inside an Elimination Chamber against AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Baron Corbin under elimination rules.
In 12 DAYS, who will leave the #EliminationChamber as the @WWE Champion? #SDLive @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/gFAH1PHE6G
Here is the full announced card as of early Wednesday morning.
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil Match
American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya