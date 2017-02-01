WWE Championship main event and more set for Elimination Chamber

Following last night’s 1/31 WWE Smackdown Live from Corpus Christi, the main event for the WWE Championship and more matches were announced for the upcoming Smackdown-only Elimination Chamber PPV on February 12 in Phoenix, Arizona.

John Cena will defend the WWE Championship in the main event inside an Elimination Chamber against AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Baron Corbin under elimination rules.

Here is the full announced card as of early Wednesday morning.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil Match

American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya