Seth Rollins suffers a knee injury during the 1/30 RAW, WWE confirms

WWE.com issued a statement on Wednesday morning announcing that Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during the end of this past Monday’s 1/30 WWE RAW in Laredo in the final segment involving Triple H and the debuting Samoa Joe.

WWE released video of Rollins leaving the arena on crutches on Monday night.

It should be noted that the injury was to Rollins’ right knee, the same knee he tore his ACL, MCL and mensicus on back in November 2015 during a match with Kane on the WWE UK tour, forcing Rollins to miss six months of action.

PWInsider.com is also reporting that Rollins is already in Birmingham, Alabama getting the injury looked at so this could end up being a series situation that may prevent Rollins from taking part in WrestleMania this April.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.