Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar scheduled for 3/12 at MSG

The Garden.com reports that the WWE will be holding a live event on Sunday, March 12. Even though it’s a Smackdown live event, a special attraction match featuring Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar has been announced.

Here is the full card according to Madison Square Garden advertising:

JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT

– WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH –

BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS

– SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH –

DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)

– TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP –

LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON

AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USO’S

– WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH –

APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER

NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA

VS.

ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)

RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO

VS.

BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS