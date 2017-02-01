1/31 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Increase in viewers after Rumble

This week’s 1/24 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.82 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.56 million viewers. WWE won the night on cable on Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks the second night in a row that WWE won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz, averaged a 1.02 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.86 rating.