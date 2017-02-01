Seth Rollins: “This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real”

By
Adam Martin
-
6

WWE star Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Wednesday evening issuing a series of tweets about suffering an injury to his knee this past Monday night during RAW in Laredo.

Rollins seemed to address comments by wrestling fans throughout the day describing the injury as a “work” or part or a storyline, noting that the injury is indeed real.

You can check out all of what Rollins had to say below.

  • Austen Allen

    It’s a damn shame to see anyone get injured, particularly coming up to Wrestlemania. Let’s just hope it’s not as serious as it looks.

  • TheCyberZon

    Well sh*t! Aside from this being more bad luck for Rollins, does this mean HHH having some kind of involvement in the main event of Wrestlemania again? X(

  • J™

    NOOOOOOOOOOOO!
    Fuck u Joe!

  • Steven Herrera

    How dare you!

  • b d

    joe’s gonna kill you… mwah ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!

  • Jim Bilbee

    This is what happens when you make the list!