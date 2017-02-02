SPOILERS: 2/1 WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University

The following was taped on Wednesday from Full Sail University.

Dark Match: Mandy Rose def. Dori Prange (Heidi Lovelace)

2/1 WWE NXT TV Tapings:

* SAnitY def. The Bollywood Boyz

* Liv Morgan def. Billie Kay

* Angle where SAnitY attacks Tye Dillinger until No Way Jose and Roderick Strong made the save.

* The Revival def. Heavy Machinery. Promo from then after, saying they will win back the NXT Tag Titles.

* Promo from new NXT Champion Bobby Roode, gloating about his title win.

* SAnitY def. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain won a squash match.

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Ember Moon and Liv Morgan

* Promo from #DIY saying they will regain the NXT Tag Titles.

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate def. Trent Seven to retain the title.

* Peyton Royce def. Ember Moon and Liv Morgan in a #1 Contenders Match.

* Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. No Way Jose. Kassius Ohno appears after and he and Roode brawl until Ohno sends Roode fleeing.

* Patrick Clark def. Sean Maluta

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Peyton Royce to retain the title. Royce and Kay attack Asuka after until Ember Moon made the save. Asuka and Ember then had a staredown.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and #DIY go to a No Contest when the Revival interferes and lays out both teams.

